El pueblo pone, el pueblo quita

Look up, what he’s really trying to say

Is get your head out of your ass

Listen to the goddamn qualified scientists

We really fucked it up, fucked it up this time

It's so close, I can feel the heat big time

And you can act like everything is alright

But this is probably happening in real time

Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes

To get you through the mess we made

'Cause tomorrow may never come

Ariana Grande, Just Look Up’

Ariana Grande, Just Look Up