Foul creatures roam the Continent — it’s your job to become the monster slayer, track prey and take them down in AR!



The Witcher: Monster Slayer, developed by @Spokko_games, part of the CD PROJEKT family, is coming to iOS and Android soon!



More at https://t.co/fNTCv8kToA pic.twitter.com/I73KQNqirH

— The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) August 26, 2020