Deep, deep, deep episode with my friend Hank Azaria @hankazaria. It was really helpful for me to chat openly about a program Hank works much harder and better than myself. So many insights and a thousand laughs. I loved this. https://t.co/xrmQ3jTegT pic.twitter.com/oED95pSwnI

— dax shepard (@daxshepard) April 12, 2021