Gal Gadot y Brie Larson presentarán los Game Awards 2020

The 6 nominees for Game of the Year at The Game Awards:



👾 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

👾 DOOM Eternal

👾Final Fantasy VII Remake

👾Ghost of Tsushima

👾Hades

👾The Last of Us Part II



