Reconstruyen cerebro de dinosaurio en 3D

Scientists @UoBEarthScience have rebuilt the brain of Bristol's very own Dinosaur, Thecodontosaurus, a sauropod who roamed England some 205 million years ago.



The 'surprising' insights have been attracting interest from around the world 🦕https://t.co/U8tUMTh1Cl

— Bristol University 🎓 (@BristolUni) December 14, 2020