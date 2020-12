Descubren los dos primeros fósiles de dinosaurios en Irlanda

The only dinosaur bones ever found on the island of Ireland have been formally confirmed for the first time by a team of experts led by our senior curator Mike Simms with @portsmouthuni and @QUBelfast, and will be displayed in Ulster Museum. Read more: https://t.co/rONQwukmLK pic.twitter.com/0GNb02BDg3

— Ulster Museum (@UlsterMuseum) November 24, 2020