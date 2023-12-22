Se ha dado a conocer la lista de finalistas de la que saldrán los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024, en la cual ya destaca una película mexicana.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer este viernes 22 de diciembre a sus finalistas a los Premios Oscar 2024.
Mismo en el cual la película mexicana Totem ya se encuentra entre los finalistas en la categoría a Mejor Película Extranjera.
Por lo que el orgullo mexicano está a nada de hacerse presente una vez más en los premios más importantes de Hollywood en los Premios Oscar 2024.
Lista de finalistas para los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024,
Mejor Película Extranjera
- Armenia, “Amerikatsi”
- Bután, “The Monk and the Gun”
- Dinamarca, “The Promised Land”
- Finlandia, “Fallen Leaves”
- Francia, “The Taste of Things”
- Alemania, “The Teachers’ Lounge”
- Islandia, “Godland”
- Italia, “Io Capitano”
- Japón, “Perfect Days”
- México, “Totem”
- Marruecos, “The Mother of All Lies”
- España, “Society of the Snow”
- Túnez, “Four Daughters”
- Ucrania, “20 Days in Mariupol”
- Reino Unido, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor Documental
- “American Symphony”
- “Apolonia, Apolonia”
- “Beyond Utopia”
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”
- “In the Rearview”
- “Stamped from the Beginning”
- “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”
- “A Still Small Voice”
- “32 Sounds”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- “Beau Is Afraid”
- “Ferrari”
- “Golda”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “The Last Voyage of the Demeter”
- “Maestro”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Society of the Snow”
Mejor Score Original
- “American Fiction”
- “American Symphony”
- “Barbie”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “The Color Purple”
- “Elemental”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Saltburn”
- “Society of the Snow”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor Canción Original
- “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”
- “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” de “Asteroid City”
- “Dance The Night” de “Barbie”
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”
- “Keep It Movin’” de “The Color Purple”
- “Superpower (I)” de “The Color Purple”
- “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”
- “High Life” de “Flora and Son”
- “Meet In The Middle” de “Flora and Son”
- “Can’t Catch Me Now” de “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Quiet Eyes” de “Past Lives”
- “Road To Freedom” de “Rustin”
- “Am I Dreaming” de “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Mejor Sonido
- “Barbie”
- “The Creator”
- “Ferrari”
- “The Killer”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
- “Poor Things”
- “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”
- “Society of the Snow”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Mejor Corto Live Action
- “The After”
- “The Anne Frank Gift Shop”
- “An Avocado Pit”
- “Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”
- “Dead Cat”
- “Good Boy”
- “Invincible”
- “Invisible Border”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “The One Note Man”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Shepherd”
- “Strange Way of Life”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
- “Yellow”
Mejor Corto Documental
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Bear”
- “Between Earth & Sky”
- “Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”
- “Camp Courage”
- “Deciding Vote”
- “How We Get Free”
- “If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”
- “Island in Between”
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Last Song from Kabul”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
- “Oasis”
- “Wings of Dust”
Mejor Corto Animado
- “Boom”
- “Eeva”
- “Humo (Smoke)”
- “I’m Hip”
- “A Kind of Testament”
- “Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Once upon a Studio”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “Pete”
- “27″
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
- “Wild Summon”