Revelan sinopsis oficial de los 2 primeros capítulos de ‘M.O.D.O.K’

Your first look at #MODOKHulu has arrived! Hear more about our show at our @NY_Comic_Con panel tonight at 5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET at https://t.co/gahcWh7KbL. @Marvel @hulu



Check back here after the panel for a surprise announcement! pic.twitter.com/Hq43zaSlJu

— M.O.D.O.K. (@MarvelsMODOK) October 9, 2020