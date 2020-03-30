En medio de la crisis sanitaria por el coronavirus, el cantante Drake publicó por primera vez una serie de fotos con su hijo Adonis. El pequeño es fruto de una fugaz relación que sostuvo el artista canadiense con la actriz del entretenimiento para adultos, Sophie Brussaux.
Las fotos se dieron a conocer en la cuenta oficial de Instagram del cantante, y las acompañó con un emotivo mensaje. Drake se puso un tanto sentimental en medio de la cuarentena por el coronavirus, y aprovechó el momento para recordar al pequeño Adonis y a su familia.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
“Lo más importante para ti en este momento es conectarte con tu luz interior. Esto creará la mayor apertura de todas. Amo y extraño a mi hermosa familia y amigos, y no puedo esperar el día de felicidad en el que todos podamos reunirnos. Hasta entonces, mantén las luces encendidas”, escribió Drake.
En solo unas horas, la publicación del cantante canadiense registró cerca de cinco millones de reacciones con mensajes de todo tipo. Sin embargo, varios usuarios en Instagram no dejaron pasar la oportunidad para señalar a Drake por el escaso parecido con su hijo.
El cantante estuvo rodeado de polémica en 2018 cuando Pusha T lanzó el tema titulado The Story of Adidon. En dicha canción, el rapero revelaba que Drake tenía un hijo en secreto con Sophie Brussaux, hasta que lo admitió con el lanzamiento de una canción dedicada a Adonis llamada Emotionless.
🇫🇷 « Vivons heureux, vivons cachés » ...mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d’amour, de garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, on en ressortira tous plus forts. 🇬🇧 Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world 🙏. PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired...but Adonis’s parents are really blonde 😱😂