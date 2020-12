Our First Look at what appears to be the Spencer Mansion + NEW photos of S.T.A.R.S. helicopter from the upcoming #ResidentEvil Movie Reboot! 😲🎬🧟‍♂️#ResidentEvilMovie #ResidentEvilReboot pic.twitter.com/ULNsAbk1fQ

— RESIDENCE of EVIL (@ROEnetwork) November 19, 2020