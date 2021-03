I took the hits like a good soldier when the studio cut hit the streets. It’s who I am.

I watched my cut for the first time since it was abandoned.

It is f*cking amazing. On God.



I felt guilty for years like I f*cked. Nope. It’s fire. It’s the tone of the Comicon trailer 100% https://t.co/sFlFiGW5yN

— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) October 17, 2020