2-Alireza was killed by being beheaded by his family. After beheading him, the family dumped this poor man's body under a tree outside of the city of Ahwaz. Alireza was about to flee Iran to join his boyfriend, who's a refugee waiting for him in Turkey. #علیرضا_فاضلی_منفرد pic.twitter.com/QMqAoINHIm

— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 8, 2021