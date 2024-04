🇲🇽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Santi Gimenez and his agent Mariel Duayhe were in attendance today to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal.



According to @FOXSportsMX, Spurs is one of the teams that have held talks with Santi’s agent during this week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/nN5NEcM5MM