🍯👕 Kappa pays tribute to Genoa CFC’s rich history with a special jersey, celebrating the longevity of Italy's oldest football club. The Genoa CFC logo patch, custom-designed for the occasion, with the dates 1893 - 2023 beneath the iconic Grifone 🔴🔵#Kappa #KappaSport… pic.twitter.com/31pBdttodO