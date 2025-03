Elon Musk at Q1 2025 Tesla All-Hands:



"This year, we hopefully will be able to make about 5,000 Optimus robots."



"50,000 ish next year."



"Optimus to be used outside of Tesla controlled environment.. second half of next year."



"We will offer Optimus robots first to Tesla… pic.twitter.com/U7uUxlrGTy