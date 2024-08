🔥🔥🔥Lithium-ion Battery House Fire🔥🔥🔥 BE CAREFUL you may have items in your home that can lead to a disaster if not properly handled! We responded to a house fire in May that was caused by a damaged lithium-ion battery. While the home was significantly damaged, their two dogs and cat escaped the home uninjured through a dog door. Fire departments all over the country are seeing fires related to these batteries and we want the public to learn about usage, safe storage and proper disposal of these potentially dangerous batteries. Watch the video and keep your household safe! ♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️ Battery Recycling Options: Household Pollutant Collection Facility 4502 S. GALVESTON 918-596-2100 Or go to www.metrecycling.com for their residential recycling directory ♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️ #tfdcommunityriskreduction #lithiumionbatteries #lithiumionbatteryfire #herewhenyouneedus #themoreweknow #safertogether KJRH KOTV - News On 6 NewsChannel 8 - Tulsa FOX23 News