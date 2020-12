Emily Bugg and Billy Lewis cancelled their wedding due to covid but still had a $5000 catering deposit, so they decided to have a catering company make over 200 Thanksgiving meals for the needy!

Check out more about this newly wed couple: https://t.co/Q7kBPXeYwv pic.twitter.com/qwkV6cAzP8

— Encourage Minute (@HeidiRew) December 1, 2020