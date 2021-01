Very cool Jenga version of the @Xbox Series X we did for some promotional partners. These are limited edition and not for sale. But I think we should sell them on https://t.co/UcluMJWMvz - what do you say @Phasmatis8 ? pic.twitter.com/cMTgRmhcU0

— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) December 29, 2020