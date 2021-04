As a Hebden Bridge councillor I’d like to thank the people of Cornholme for help with our marketing campaign.



Please check out our local independent shops! If the Cess gets too much we have a soap shop! Cornholmes also lovely, what it lacks in Cess it makes up for in nice pubs pic.twitter.com/3kcdjtscpZ

— Josh Fenton-Glynn (@JoshFG) April 30, 2021