“Risin’ up, back on the street

Did my time, took my chances

Went the distance, now I’m back on my feet

Just a man and his will to survive…

It’s the eye of the tiger, it’s the thrill of the fight

Risin’ up to the challenge of our rival

And the last known survivor stalks his prey in the night

And he’s watching us all with the eye of the tiger”

SURVIVOR