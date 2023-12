🇳🇮 🔴‼️ BREAKING: BUS CRASH KILLS 19 IN NICARAGUA



A crowded bus carrying around 70 people from Waslala to Matagalpa crashed after the driver lost control of the vehicle on a bridge, causing it to overturn. At least 19 people, including 10 children, died due to the crash. pic.twitter.com/1VY3nhRz5g