I am so grateful to know the 46th president of the United States. Great speeches by ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ and ⁦@JoeBiden⁩, who show us REAL leadership and a chance that we will begin to heal. pic.twitter.com/VUXuHZkBcC

— Roberta S Jacobson (@Jacobson_RS) November 8, 2020