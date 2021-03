Avispones asesinos podrían regresar durante la primavera

We are excited to announce that we'll be holding a joint press conference about 2021 #AsianGiantHornet plans with @USDA and the BC Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries. @WAinvasives @ISCBC #murderhornets https://t.co/deHhndr7RJ pic.twitter.com/7MZby467mW

— Washington State Department of Agriculture (@WSDAgov) March 15, 2021