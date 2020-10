Microsoft da todos los detalles del Xbox FanFest 2020

Calling all trivia masters. Please report to the Internet on October 12 at 6pm PT.



Register as an #XboxFanFest fan and be one of the first 25,000 to opt-in to our first all-digital event, FanFest Trivia.https://t.co/riQiQL7ul2 pic.twitter.com/fS6jeDNt0m

— Xbox (@Xbox) October 10, 2020