La Gran Conjunción de Júpiter y Saturno en el doodle de Google

Look out at the night sky 👀 Seeing double? Don't worry, you're not alone!



For the 1st time in 800 yrs, Jupiter & Saturn will be so visibly close, they'll form a double planet! 🪐🔭



See this once-in-a-lifetime Great Conjunction with #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/B2fd2qqUac pic.twitter.com/YgPBXmz7Bn

— Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) December 21, 2020