Escuelas recomiendan Xbox y PS4 para clases en línea

WILLIAM SHOWS A WAY TO ACCESS HWB WITHOUT A LAPTOP AHEAD OF REMOTE LEARNING.

Should a pupil not have access to a laptop at home, there is an alternative. William drew up step-by-step instructions helping pupils use HWB through a PS4 or and XBOX. Well done! pic.twitter.com/cL6TRUwhMh

— birchgrovecomp (@birchgrovecomp) October 23, 2020