Científico convertido en el primer cyborg del mundo afirma llevar una vida ‘excepcional’

AUGMENTED REALITY IS MY FUTURE and I’m with awesome @Steve_Nicklin of equally awesome @DXCTechnology trialling the pioneering research of our teams at DXC’s applied AI lab at Drexel University using two @Microsoft Hololens2 visors with hi-res AR – all controlled by eye-tracking! pic.twitter.com/HjX877oqME

— Dr Peter B Scott-Morgan (@DrScottMorgan) October 15, 2020