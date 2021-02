'Dragon Ball': Bulma apareció primero en un anime de Rumiko Takahashi

Did you know that Bulma first appearence in animation wasn't in the original #DragonBall, but in Urusei Yatsura? At the end of the third movie, Bulma can been seen sliding across the screen more than once. This movie predates the first show by a year and a month. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7Unj5fHlbY

— Cool🌟Taff (@CoolTaff16) February 9, 2021