VIDEO: ‘Baby Yoda’ acompaña a tripulantes de Crew Dragon hacia la EEI

"We've got Baby Yoda on board" It's now a @SpaceX tradition to bring a "zero-gravity indicator" toy aboard spaceship launches. The first was a plush Earth doll, and the second a glittering Dinosaur toy. #ZeroG @NASA pic.twitter.com/hlruZzUJ1s

— LUIGI PIZZIMENTI (@LuigiPizzimenti) November 16, 2020