#Chinese archaeologists announced new findings from the 3,000-year-old #Sanxingdui Ruins on Sat, unearthing more than 500 items, including a golden mask, from 6 sacrificial pits.

Great discovery!

— Zhang Heqing (@zhang_heqing) March 21, 2021