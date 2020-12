Encuentran rinoceronte lanudo en perfecto estado de conservación

BREAKING: Another extinct ice age beast exhumed from the permafrost. Exceptionally well-preserved carcass of a juvenile woolly rhinoceros discovered in Yakutia. Its internal organs and stomach contents await investigation. Photos by Valery Plotnikov. https://t.co/5TB8mwbajT pic.twitter.com/yw71lQf6Gf

— The Ice Age ❄️🌞 (@Jamie_Woodward_) December 29, 2020