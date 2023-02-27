El Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos, celebra hoy los Premios SAG 2023 a lo mejor del cine y la televisión.
La ceremonia de los premios Premios SAG Awards 2023 tiene lugar hoy 26 de febrero en el Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles.
Desde México, la transmisión de los SAG Awards 2023 se puede ver a través del canal de YouTube de Netflix.
Aquí la lista completa de todos los ganadores en cine y televisión de los Premios SAG Awards 2023 en vivo.
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor actriz en miniserie
- Emily Blunt, “The English”
- Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” - GANADORA
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
- Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor actor en miniserie
- Steve Carell, “The Patient”
- Taron Edgerton, “Blackbird”
- Sam Elliott, “1883″ - GANADOR
- Paul Walter Houser, “Blackbird”
- Evan Peters, “Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor elenco en película
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Women Talking”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor actor principal en película
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
- Adam Sandler, “Hustle”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor actriz principal en película
- Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
- Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor actor de reparto en película
- Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor actriz de reparto en película
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Hong Chau, “The Whale”
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie-Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor elenco en película de acción
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “The Woman King”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor elenco en serie de drama
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
- “The White Lotus”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor actor de serie de drama
- Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor actriz de serie de drama
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor elenco en serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor actor de en serie de drama
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Premios SAG 2023: Mejor elenco en serie de acción
- “Andor”
- “The Boys”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
- “Stranger Things”