Los People’s Choice Awards 2024 continúan con la temporada de premios a lo mejor del cine, música y televisión.
La ceremonia de los People’s Choice Awards se lleva a cabo hoy domingo 18 de febrero a las 19:00 horas (tiempo de México).
Si bien la sede del evento es el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, los People’s Choice Awards 2024 se podrán ver en vivo desde México.
La transmisión ya inició en el canal de E! Entertainment, y SDPnoticias tiene para ti la cobertura minuto a minuto de los People’s Choice Awards 2024.
Ganadores de los People’s Choice Awards 2024 en sus 45 categorías
A continuación, te mostramos la lista de ganadores de los People’s Choice Awards 2024 en cada una de sus 45 categorías.
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía del año
- Loki - GANADORA
- Ahsoka
- American Horror Story: Delicate
- Black Mirror
- Ghosts
- Secret Invasion
- The Mandalorian
- The Witcher
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Actuación televisiva del año
- Billie Eilish, Swarm - GANADORA
- Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Steven Yeun, Beef
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Película del año
- Barbie
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film
- The Little Mermaid
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Película de acción del año
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Marvels
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a película de comedia del año
- 80 for Brady
- Anyone but You
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Cocaine Bear
- No Hard Feelings
- Wonka
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a película de drama del año
- Creed III
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Leave the World Behind
- M3GAN
- Oppenheimer
- Scream VI
- The Color Purple
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Actor de cine del año
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part On
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Actriz de cine del año
- Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
- Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
- Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Actor/actriz de cine de acción del año
- Brie Larson, The Marvels
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
- Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Actor/actriz de cine de comedia del año
- Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
- Glen Powell, Anyone but You
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
- Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador Actor/actriz de cine dramático del año
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
- Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Actuación cinematográfica del año
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Simu Liu, Barbie
- Viola Davis, Air
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Serie del año
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
- Vanderpump Rules
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Serie de comedia del año
- Abbott Elementary
- And Just Like That…
- Never Have I Ever
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- Young Sheldon
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Serie de drama del año
- Chicago Fire
- Ginny & Georgia
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Outer Banks
- Succession
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Reality show del año
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Selling Sunset
- The Kardashians
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Vanderpump Rules
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Show de competencia del año
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Big Brother
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Survivor
- The Voice
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Serie del año digna de un maratón
- Beef
- Citadel
- Jury Duty
- Love Is Blind
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- The Crown
- The Night Agent
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Actor de televisión del año
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Actriz de televisión del año
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Actor/actriz de televisión de comedia del año
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Actor/actriz de televisión dramática del año
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Estrella de reality show del año
- Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
- Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Concursante del año
- Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
- Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
- Iam Tongi, American Idol
- Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam
- Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
- Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Talk show diurno del año
- Good Morning America
- LIVE with Kelly and Mark
- Sherri
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- Today
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Talk show nocturno del año
- Hart to Heart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Presentador del año
- Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen
- Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam
- Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
- Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
- Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Artista masculino del Año
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Jack Harlow
- Jung Kook
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Artista femenina del año
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Lainey Wilson
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Artista country masculino del año
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Artista country femenina del año
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Shania Twain
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Artista latino masculino del año
- Bad Bunny
- Bizarrap
- Feid
- Maluma
- Manuel Turizo
- Ozuna
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Artista latina femenina del año
- Ángela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Miko
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Artista pop del año
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Jung Kook
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Artista de hip hop del año
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Nicki Minaj
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Artista de R&B del año
- Beyoncé
- Brent Faiyaz
- Janelle Monáe
- SZA
- Tems
- The Weeknd
- Usher
- Victoria Monét
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Artista nuevo del año
- Coi Leray
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Jung Kook
- Noah Kahan
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Stephen Sanchez
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadores a Grupo/Dúo del Año
- Dan + Shay
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Jonas Brothers
- Old Dominion
- Paramore
- Stray Kids
- Tomorrow X Together
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Canción del Año
- “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
- “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “Fukumean,” Gunna
- “greedy,” Tate McRae
- “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
- “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Álbum del año
- Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
- For All The Dogs, Drake
- Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs
- Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
- Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
- Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
- One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen
- Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Colaboración del año
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua
- “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
- “First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J. Cole
- “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
- “Seven,” Jung Kook feat. Latto
- “TQG,” Karol G, Shakira
- “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Tour del año
- +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
- Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour
- Love On Tour, Harry Styles
- Luke Combs World Tour
- One Night At A Time World Tour, Morgan Wallen
- P!nk Summer Carnival
- Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
- Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Celebridad del año
- Britney Spears
- Dwayne Johnson
- Kim Kardashian
- Kylie Jenner
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Show de comedia del año
- Baby J, John Mulaney
- Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
- God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
- I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
- Off The Record, Trevor Noah
- Reality Check, Kevin Hart
- Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
- Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
People’s Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Atleta del año
- Coco Gauff
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Simone Biles
- Stephen Curry
- Travis Kelce