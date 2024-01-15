Los Critics Choice Awards 2024 están aquí. La edición 29 de los premios se celebra hoy domingo, 14 de enero.
Como cada año, los Critics Choice Awards 2024 se transmiten en vivo en México desde el Hotel Fairmont Century Plaza, de Los Ángeles.
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor elenco
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor elenco
- Oppenheimer, GANADORA
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor comedia
- Barbie, GANADORA
- American Fiction
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Jacqueline Durran por Barbie, GANADORA
- Lindy Hemming por Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck por The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington por Poor Things
- Jacqueline West por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman por Napoleon
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor guion adaptado
- Cord Jefferson por American Fiction, GANADOR
- Kelly Fremon Craig por Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Andrew Haigh por All of Us Strangers
- Tony McNamara por Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor guion original
- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach por Barbie, GANADOR
- Samy Burch por May December
- Alex Convery por Air
- Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer por Maestro
- David Hemingson por The Holdovers
- Celine Song por Past Lives
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Jeremy Allen White por The Bear, GANADOR
- Bill Hader por Barry
- Steve Martin por Only Murders in the Building
- Kayvan Novak por What We Do in the Shadows
- Drew Tarver por The Other Two
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai por Reservation Dogs
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Ayo Edebiri por The Bear, GANADORA
- Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson por Abbott Elementary
- Bridget Everett por Somebody Somewhere
- Devery Jacobs por Reservation Dogs
- Natasha Lyonne por Poker Face
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor diseño de producción
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer por Barbie, GANADORA
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx por Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman por Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis por Killers of the Flower Moon
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek por Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran por Asteroid City
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- Anatomy of a Fall, GANADORA
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor fotografía
- Hoyte van Hoytema por Oppenheimer, GANADORA
- Matthew Libatique por Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto por Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan por Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren por Saltburn
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor canción
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie GANADORA
- Dance the Night – Barbie
- Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Road to Freedom – Rustin
- This Wish – Wish
- What Was I Made For – Barbie
Critics Choice Awards 2024: America Ferrera, ganadora al premio See Her
America Ferrera, de 39 años de edad, fue galardonada con el premio See Her en los Critics Choice Awards 2024.
Dada su trayectoria de éxito, poniendo en alto al poder femenino y latino -sus se remontan a la capital hondureña, Tegucigalpa- la actriz fue merecedora del galardón.
Margot Robbie -de 33 años de edad- fue quien entregó el premio a America Ferrera, pues compartieron juntas la película Barbie.
En su discurso, se destacó que America Ferrera ha demostrado lo que es ser realmente una latina en Estados Unidos, desmarcándose de estereotipos y con un activismo ferviente.
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para tv
- Steven Yeun por Beef, GANADOR
- Matt Bomer por Fellow Travelers
- Tom Holland por The Crowded Room
- David Oyelowo por Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub por Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Kiefer Sutherland por The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de tv
- Ali Wong por Beef, GANADORA
- Kaitlyn Dever por No One Will Save You
- Brie Larson por Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley por A Small Light
- Sydney Sweeney por Reality
- Juno Temple por Fargo
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach por The Bear, GANADOR
- Phil Dunster por Ted Lasso
- Harrison Ford por Shrinking
- Harvey Guillén por What We Do in the Shadows
- James Marsden por Jury Duty
- Henry Winkler por Barry
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Meryl Streep por Only Murders in the Building, GANADORA
- Paulina Alexis por Reservation Dogs
- Alex Borstein por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Janelle James por Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph por Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams por Shrinking
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
- Billy Crudup por The Morning Show, GANADOR
- Khalid Abdalla por The Crown
- Ron Cephas Jones por Truth Be Told
- Matthew MacFadyen por Succession
- Ke Huy Quan por Loki
- Rufus Sewell por The Diplomat
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
- Elizabeth Debicki por The Crown, GANADORA
- Nicole Beharie por The Morning Show
- Sophia Di Martino por Loki
- Celia Rose Gooding por Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Karen Pittman por The Morning Show
- Christina Ricci por Yellowjackets
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv
- Maria Bello por Beef, GANADORA
- Billie Boullet por A Small Light
- Willa Fitzgerald por The Fall of the House of Usher
- Aja Naomi King por Lessons in Chemistry
- Mary McDonnell por The Fall of the House of Usher
- Camila Morrone por Daisy Jones & the Six
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv
- Jonathan Bailey por Fellow Travelers, GANADOR
- Taylor Kitsch por Painkiller
- Jesse Plemons por Love & Death
- Lewis Pullman por Lessons in Chemistry
- Liev Schreiber por A Small Light
- Justin Theroux por White House Plumbers
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto
- Robert Downey Jr. por Oppenheimer, GANADOR
- Sterling K. Brown por American Fiction
- Robert De Niro por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling por Barbie
- Charles Melton por May December
- Mark Ruffalo por Poor Things
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor actriz de reparto
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph por The Holdover, GANADORA
- Emily Blunt por Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks por The Color Purple
- America Ferrera por Barbie
- Jodie Foster por Nyad
- Julianne Moore por May December
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor película animada
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, GANADORA
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actor joven
- Dominic Sessa por The Holdovers, GANADOR
- Abby Ryder Fortson por Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt por Barbie
- Calah Lane por Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner por Anatomy of a Fall
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles por The Creator
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper por Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo por Rustin
- Paul Giamatti por The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy por Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright por American Fiction
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor actriz
- Lily Gladstone por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller por Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee por Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan por Maestro
- Margot Robbie por Barbie
- Emma Stone por Poor Things
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor banda sonora
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson – Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor director
- Bradley Cooper por Maestro
- Greta Gerwig por Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer
- Alexander Payne por The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor serie de drama
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Loki
- The Morning Show
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Succession
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Poker Face
- Reservation Dogs
- Shrinking
- What We Do in the Shadows
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor especial de comedia
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
- John Early: Now More Than Ever
- John Mulaney: Baby J
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor actriz en serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston por The Morning Show
- Aunjanue Ellis por Justified: City Primeval
- Bella Ramsey por The Last of Us
- Keri Russell por The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook por Succession
- Reese Witherspoon por The Morning Show
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actor en serie dramática
- Kieran Culkin por Succession
- Tom Hiddleston por Loki
- Timothy Olyphant por Justified: City Primeval
- Pedro Pascal por The Last of Us
- Ramón Rodríguez por Will Trent
- Jeremy Strong por Succession
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
- Khalid Abdalla por The Crown
- Billy Crudup por The Morning Show
- Ron Cephas Jones por Truth Be Told
- Matthew MacFadyen por Succession
- Ke Huy Quan por Loki
- Rufus Sewell por The Diplomat
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor talk show
- The Graham Norton Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- Bargain
- The Glory
- The Good Mothers
- The Interpreter of Silence
- Lupin
- Mask Girl
- Moving
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor edición
- William Goldenberg por Air
- Nick Houy por Barbie
- Jennifer Lame por Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis por Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro por Maestro
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor serie animada
- Bluey
- Bob’s Burgers
- Harley Quinn
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Young Love
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Phil Dunster por Ted Lasso
- Harrison Ford por Shrinking
- Harvey Guillén por What We Do in the Shadows
- James Marsden por Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach por The Bear
- Henry Winkler por Barry
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganador a Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Paulina Alexis por Reservation Dogs
- Alex Borstein por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Janelle James por Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph por Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep por Only Murders in the Building
- Jessica Williams por Shrinking
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor serie limitada
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Love & Death
- A Murder at the End of the World
- A Small Light
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Ganadora a Mejor película hecha para tv
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
- Finestkind
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- No One Will Save You
- Quiz Lady
- Reality