La edición 29ª de los Critics Choice Awards 2024 ha anunciado a sus nominados con lo mejor de la TV; aquí lista completa.
La Broadcast Film Critics Association ha dado a conocer su lista completa de nominados Critics Choice Awards 2024 en las producciones para televisión.
Lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2024 con la que se reconocerá lo mejor de la TV a lo largo del año.
En esta ocasión la lista de nominados Critics Choice Awards 2024 la lidera The Morning Show con seis menciones, incluyendo mejor serie dramática.
Por su parte la serie Succession, de HBO Max, ocupa el segundo puesto de la lista de nominados Critics Choice Awards 2024 para la televisión con 5 menciones.
Le siguen con 4 nominaciones en la lista de nominados Critics Choice Awards 2024, las series: A Small Light (National Geographic), Abbott Elementary (ABC), Beef (Netflix), Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+), Loki (Disney+), Reservation Dogs (FX), y The Bear (FX).
La entrega a los Critics Choice Awards 2024 a lo mejor de la TV se realizará el domingo 14 de enero en una ceremonia que contará con la conducción de Chelsea Handler -de 44 años de edad-.
Por otra parte, será el próximo 13 de diciembre de 2024 cuando se den a conocer las nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards 2024 para lo mejor en el cine.
Lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2024 a lo mejor de la TV
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2024 a lo mejor de la TV por categorías:
Mejor serie dramática
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Succession (HBO | Max)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Mejor actor en una serie dramática
- Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO | Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie limitada
- Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
Mejor película hecha para tv
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Finestkind (Paramount+)
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Quiz Lady (Hulu)
- Reality (HBO | Max)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para tv
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de tv
- Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
- Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
- Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv
- Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
- Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
- Lupin (Netflix)
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
Mejor serie animada
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO | Max)
Mejor talk show
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor especial de comedia
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
- John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)