Golden Globes 2022: Esta es la lista de todos los nominados para la 79 edición de los premios, mismos que se celebrarán el próximo 9 de enero del 2022.
La lista de nominados para los Golden Globes 2022, la cual es considerada la antesala de los Oscar, ha salido a la luz.
Los nominados para los Golden Globes 2022, premios que tendrán lugar desde Beverly Hills, California, fueron anunciados por la presidente de la Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Helen Hoenne y Snoop Dogg.
A continuación, esta es la lista completa de los nominados para los Golden Globes 2022:
Mejor Película o Comedia
- ‘Cyrano’
- ‘Don’t look up’
- ‘Licorice Pizza’
- ‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’
- ‘Wet Side Story’
Mejor Película dramática
- ‘Belfast’
- ‘Coda’
- ‘Dune’
- ‘King Richard’
- ‘The power of the dog’
Mejor Director
- Keneth Branagh - ‘Belfast’
- Jane Campion - ‘The power of the dog’
- Maggir Gyllenhaal - ‘The lost daughter’
- Steven Spielberg - ‘West Side Story’
- Denis Villenueve - ‘Dune’
Mejor Guion
- Paul Thomas Anderson - ‘Licorice Pizza’
- Kenneth Branagh - ‘Belfast’
- Jane Campion - ‘The Power of the dog’
- Adan McKay - ‘Don’t look up’
- Aaron Dorkin - ‘Being the Ricardos’
Mejor Actriz en Película Dramática
- Jessica Chastain - ‘The eyes of Tammy Faye’
- Olivia Colman - ‘The lost daughter’
- Nicole Kidman - ‘Being the Ricardos’
- Lady Gaga - ‘House of Gucci’
- Kristen Stewart - ‘Spencer’
Mejor Actor en Película Dramática
- Mahershala Ali - ‘Swan song’
- Javier Bardem - ‘Being the Ricardos’
- Benedict Cumberbatch - ‘The power of the dog’
- Will Smith - ‘King Richard’
- Denzel Washington - ‘The tragedy of MacBeth’
Mejor Actor en Película musical o comedia
- Leonardo Dicaprio - ‘Don’t look up’
- Peter Diklage - ‘Cyrano’
- Andrew Garfield - ‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!!
- Hopper Huffman - ‘Licorice Pizza’
- Anthony Ramos - ‘In the heights’
Mejor Actriz en película musical o comedia
- Marion Cotillard - ‘Annette’
- Alana Haim - ’Licorice Pizza’
- Jennifer Lawrence - ‘Don’t look up’
- Emma Stone - ‘Cruella’
- Rachel Zegler - ‘West Side Story’
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Ben Affleck - ‘The tender bar’
- Jamie Dornan - ‘Belfast’
- Ciarán Hinds - ‘Belfast’
- Troy Kotsur - ‘Coda’
- Kodi Smith-McPhee - ‘The power of the dog’
Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Caitíona Balfe - ‘Belfast’
- Ariana DeBose - ‘West side story’
- Kirsten Dunst - ‘The power of the dog’
- Aunjanue Ellis - ‘King Richard’
- Ruth Negga - ‘Passing’
Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa
- ‘Compartment No.6′
- ‘Drive my car’
- ‘The hand of god’
- ‘A hero’
- ‘Parallel mothers’
Mejor banda sonora original
- Alexandre Desiplat - ‘The French Dispatch’
- Germaine Franco - ‘Encanto’
- Jonny Greenwood - ‘The power of the dog’
- Alberto Iglesias - ‘Parallel mothers’
- Hans Zimmer - ‘Dune’
Mejor canción original de película
- “Be alive” - King Richard
- “Dos oruguitas” - Encanto
- “Down to joy” - Belfast
- “Here I am, singing my way home” - Respect
- “No time to die” - No time to die
Mejor película animada
- ‘Encanto’
- ‘Flee’
- ‘Luca’
- ‘My Sunny Maad’
- ‘Raya and the last dragon’
Mejor serie televisiva o musical o comedia
- ‘The great’
- ‘Hacks’
- ‘Only murders in the building’
- ‘Reservation dogs’
- ‘Ted Lasso’
Mejor serie de televisión dramática
- ‘Dopesick’
- ‘Inpeachment: american crime story’
- ‘Mare of Easttown’
- ‘Maid’
- ‘The underground railroad’
Mejor actor en una serie televisiva dramática
- Brian Cox - ‘Succession’
- Lee Jung-jae - ‘Squid Game’
- Billy Porter - ‘Pose’
- Jeremy Strong - ‘Succession’
- Omar Sy - ‘Lupin’
Mejor actriz en una serie televisiva dramática
- Uzo Aduba - ‘In treatment’
- Jennifer Aniston - ‘The morning show’
- Christine Baranski - ‘The good fight’
- Elisabeth Moss - ‘The handmaid’s tale’
- Makayla J. Rodriguez - ‘Pose’
Mejor actor de televisión en serie cómica o musical
- Anthony Anderson - ‘Black-ish’
- Nicholas Hoult - ‘The great’
- Steve Martin- ‘Only murders in the building’
- Martin Short - ‘Only murders in the building’
- Jason Sudeikins - ‘Ted Lasso’
Mejor actriz en una miniserie, serie o película para televisión
- Cynthia Erivo - ‘Genius: Aretha’
- Elizabeth Olsen - ‘WandaVision’
- Margaretl Qualley - ‘Maid’
- Kate Winslet - ‘Mare of Easttown’
Mejor actor en una miniserie, serie o película para televisión
- Paul Bettany - ‘Wandavision’
- Oscar Isaac - ‘Scenes from a marriage’
- Michael Keaton - ‘Dopesick’
- Ewan McGregor - ‘Halston’
- Tahar Rahim - ‘The serpent’
Mejor actriz de televisión en serie cómica o musical
- Hanna Einbinder - ‘Hacks’
- Elle Fanning - ‘The great’
- Issa Rae - ‘Insecure’
- Tracee Ellis Ross - ‘Black-ish’
- Jean Smart - ‘Hacks’
Mejor actor de reparto en televisión
- Billy Crudup - ‘The Mornig Show’
- Kieran Culkin - ‘Succession’
- Mark Duplass - ‘The mornng show’
- Brett Goldstein - ‘Ted Lasso’
- O Yeong-su - ‘Squid game’
Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge - ‘The White Lotus’
- Kaitlyn Dever - ‘Dopesick’
- Annie MacDowell - ‘Maid’
- Sarah Snook - ‘Succession’
- Hannah Waddingham - ‘Ted Lasso’