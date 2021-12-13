13 de diciembre de 2021 | 13:04
Cine

Golden Globes 2022: Esta es la lista de todos los nominados

Golden Globes 2022: Esta es la lista de todos los nominados para la edición 79 de los premios que se celebrarán el próximo 9 de enero del 2022
Golden Globes 2022: Esta es la lista de todos los nominados para la 79 edición de los premios, mismos que se celebrarán el próximo 9 de enero del 2022.

La lista de nominados para los Golden Globes 2022, la cual es considerada la antesala de los Oscar, ha salido a la luz.

Los nominados para los Golden Globes 2022, premios que tendrán lugar desde Beverly Hills, California, fueron anunciados por la presidente de la Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Helen Hoenne y Snoop Dogg.

A continuación, esta es la lista completa de los nominados para los Golden Globes 2022:

Mejor Película o Comedia

  • ‘Cyrano’
  • ‘Don’t look up’
  • ‘Licorice Pizza’
  • ‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’
  • ‘Wet Side Story’

Mejor Película dramática

  • ‘Belfast’
  • ‘Coda’
  • ‘Dune’
  • ‘King Richard’
  • ‘The power of the dog’

Mejor Director

  • Keneth Branagh - ‘Belfast’
  • Jane Campion - ‘The power of the dog’
  • Maggir Gyllenhaal  - ‘The lost daughter’
  • Steven Spielberg - ‘West Side Story’
  • Denis Villenueve - ‘Dune’

Mejor Guion

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - ‘Licorice Pizza’
  • Kenneth Branagh - ‘Belfast’
  • Jane Campion - ‘The Power of the dog’
  • Adan McKay - ‘Don’t look up’
  • Aaron Dorkin - ‘Being the Ricardos’

Mejor Actriz en Película Dramática

  • Jessica Chastain - ‘The eyes of Tammy Faye’
  • Olivia Colman - ‘The lost daughter’
  • Nicole Kidman - ‘Being the Ricardos’
  • Lady Gaga - ‘House of Gucci’
  • Kristen Stewart - ‘Spencer’

Mejor Actor en Película Dramática

  • Mahershala Ali - ‘Swan song’
  • Javier Bardem - ‘Being the Ricardos’
  • Benedict Cumberbatch - ‘The power of the dog’
  • Will Smith - ‘King Richard’
  • Denzel Washington - ‘The tragedy of MacBeth’
Nominaciones Golden Globes 2022 (@goldenglobes / Twitter)

Mejor Actor en Película musical o comedia

  • Leonardo Dicaprio - ‘Don’t look up’
  • Peter Diklage - ‘Cyrano’
  • Andrew Garfield - ‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!!
  • Hopper Huffman - ‘Licorice Pizza’
  • Anthony Ramos - ‘In the heights’

Mejor Actriz en película musical o comedia

  • Marion Cotillard - ‘Annette’
  • Alana Haim - ’Licorice Pizza’
  • Jennifer Lawrence - ‘Don’t look up’
  • Emma Stone - ‘Cruella’
  • Rachel Zegler - ‘West Side Story’

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Ben Affleck - ‘The tender bar’
  • Jamie Dornan - ‘Belfast’
  • Ciarán Hinds - ‘Belfast’
  • Troy Kotsur - ‘Coda’
  • Kodi Smith-McPhee - ‘The power of the dog’

Mejor Actriz de reparto

  • Caitíona Balfe - ‘Belfast’
  • Ariana DeBose - ‘West side story’
  • Kirsten Dunst - ‘The power of the dog’
  • Aunjanue Ellis - ‘King Richard’
  • Ruth Negga - ‘Passing’

Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa

  • ‘Compartment No.6′
  • ‘Drive my car’
  • ‘The hand of god’
  • ‘A hero’
  • ‘Parallel mothers’

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Alexandre Desiplat - ‘The French Dispatch’
  • Germaine Franco - ‘Encanto’
  • Jonny Greenwood - ‘The power of the dog’
  • Alberto Iglesias - ‘Parallel mothers’
  • Hans Zimmer - ‘Dune’

Mejor canción original de película

  • “Be alive” - King Richard
  • “Dos oruguitas” - Encanto
  • “Down to joy” - Belfast
  • “Here I am, singing my way home” - Respect
  • “No time to die” - No time to die
Nominaciones 'Encanto' a los Golden Globes 2022 (@DisneyAnimation / Twitter)

Mejor película animada

  • ‘Encanto’
  • ‘Flee’
  • ‘Luca’
  • ‘My Sunny Maad’
  • ‘Raya and the last dragon’

Mejor serie televisiva o musical o comedia

  • ‘The great’
  • ‘Hacks’
  • ‘Only murders in the building’
  • ‘Reservation dogs’
  • ‘Ted Lasso’

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

  • ‘Dopesick’
  • ‘Inpeachment: american crime story’
  • ‘Mare of Easttown’
  • ‘Maid’
  • ‘The underground railroad’

Mejor actor en una serie televisiva dramática

  • Brian Cox - ‘Succession’
  • Lee Jung-jae - ‘Squid Game’
  • Billy Porter - ‘Pose’
  • Jeremy Strong - ‘Succession’
  • Omar Sy - ‘Lupin’

Mejor actriz en una serie televisiva dramática

  • Uzo Aduba - ‘In treatment’
  • Jennifer Aniston - ‘The morning show’
  • Christine Baranski - ‘The good fight’
  • Elisabeth Moss - ‘The handmaid’s tale’
  • Makayla J. Rodriguez - ‘Pose’

Mejor actor de televisión en serie cómica o musical

  • Anthony Anderson - ‘Black-ish’
  • Nicholas Hoult - ‘The great’
  • Steve Martin- ‘Only murders in the building’
  • Martin Short - ‘Only murders in the building’
  • Jason Sudeikins - ‘Ted Lasso’

Mejor actriz en una miniserie, serie o película para televisión

  • Cynthia Erivo - ‘Genius: Aretha’
  • Elizabeth Olsen - ‘WandaVision’
  • Margaretl Qualley - ‘Maid’
  • Kate Winslet - ‘Mare of Easttown’

Mejor actor en una miniserie, serie o película para televisión

  • Paul Bettany - ‘Wandavision’
  • Oscar Isaac - ‘Scenes from a marriage’
  • Michael Keaton - ‘Dopesick’
  • Ewan McGregor - ‘Halston’
  • Tahar Rahim - ‘The serpent’
Elizabeth Olsen y Paul Bettany nominados a los Golden Globes 2022 (@wandavision / Twitter)

Mejor actriz de televisión en serie cómica o musical

  • Hanna Einbinder - ‘Hacks’
  • Elle Fanning - ‘The great’
  • Issa Rae - ‘Insecure’
  • Tracee Ellis Ross - ‘Black-ish’
  • Jean Smart - ‘Hacks’

Mejor actor de reparto en televisión

  • Billy Crudup - ‘The Mornig Show’
  • Kieran Culkin - ‘Succession’
  • Mark Duplass - ‘The mornng show’
  • Brett Goldstein - ‘Ted Lasso’
  • O Yeong-su - ‘Squid game’

Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión

  • Jennifer Coolidge - ‘The White Lotus’
  • Kaitlyn Dever - ‘Dopesick’
  • Annie MacDowell - ‘Maid’
  • Sarah Snook - ‘Succession’
  • Hannah Waddingham - ‘Ted Lasso’