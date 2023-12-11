Hoy 11 de diciembre, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood ha dado a conocer a sus nominados por categoría a los Globos de Oro 2024; aquí la lista completa.

La carrera por los grandes premios de Hollywood se calienta con la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024 por categoría a lo mejor del cine y la televisión.

En esta ocasión la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024 en televisión la domina la serie Succession, que este año llegó a su final.

Por su parte, en el cine, las películas Barbie y Oppenheimer son las preferidas para llevarse los Globos de Oro 2024.

La entrega de la 81ª edición de los Globos de Oro 2024 se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo, 7 de enero de 2024, desde el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos.

Escenario para la entrega de los Premios Globos de Oro
Escenario para la entrega de los Premios Globos de Oro (@ Golden Globes / Facebook)

Lista completa y por categoría de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024

Nominaciones a los Globo de Oro 2024 para películas

Mejor Película - Drama

  • “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • “Maestro” (Netflix)
  • “Past Lives” (A24)
  • “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)
Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer

Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia

  • “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “American Fiction” (MGM)
  • “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
  • “May Dec” (Netflix)
  • “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
[object Object]
Barbie (Warner Bros. Discovery)

Mejor director - Película

  • Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
  • Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
  • Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
  • Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Celine Song — “Past Lives”
[object Object]
Christopher Nolan, director de Oppenheimer, se vuelve destinatario de carta de sobrevivientes de bombas atómicas de Hiroshima y Nagasaki (ROY ROCHLIN / Getty Images via AFP)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película dramática

  • Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
  • Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
  • Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”
  • Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”
[object Object]
Cillian Murphy (AP )

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película: comedia o musical

  • Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
  • Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
  • Matt Damon — “Air”
  • Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
  • Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
  • Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage (AP)

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película dramática

  • Lily Gladstone - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
  • Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Annette Bening - “Nyad”
  • Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
  • Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”
Carey Mulligan en los Premios Oscar 2021
Carey Mulligan en los Premios Oscar 2021 (AFP)

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película: comedia o musical

  • Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
  • Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings” (Sony Pictures)
  • Natalie Portman – “May December” (Netflix)
  • Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves” (B Plan Distribution, Pandora Film)
  • Margot Robbie – “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • Emma Stone – “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman (AP)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en un papel secundario en una película

  • Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
  • Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton — “May December”
  • Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una película

  • Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
  • Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
  • Julianne Moore — “May December”
  • Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt (AP)

Mejor guión - Película

  • “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • “Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
  • “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
  • “Past Lives” — Celine Song
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
[object Object]
Killers of the Flower Moon (@killersoftheflowermoon2023 / Instagram )

Mejor banda sonora original - Película

  • Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
  • Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
  • Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)
The Spot será el villano en Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Spot será el villano en Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (@SonyPictures / Twitter )

Mejor canción original - Película

  • “Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
  • “Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
  • “She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
  • “Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • “Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
[object Object]
Dua Lipa presenta el video oficial de “Dance The Night” del soundtrack de Barbie (Especial / Captura de pantalla Youtube)

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

  • Anatomy of a Fall (Francia)
  • Io Capitano (Italia)
  • Past Lives (Estados Unidos)
  • Society of the Snow (España)
  • The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
La Sociedad de la Nieve
La Sociedad de la Nieve (Netflix)

Mejor largometraje de animación

  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • “Suzume”
  • “Wish”
[object Object]
¿Cuándo sale la película Suzume no Tomari de Makoto Shinkai? En México llegaría con Cinépolis y Cinemex (Instagram @Crunchyroll)

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla en películas

  • “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ (Disney)
  • “John Wick: Chapter 4″ (Lionsgate Films)
  • “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
  • “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)
[object Object]
La elícula de Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour FIlm ¿tendrá un detrás de cámaras? (Chris Pizzello / AP Photo / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Nominaciones a Globo de Oro 2024 para la televisión

Mejor Serie de Televisión - Drama

  • Succession (HBO/Max)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
  • 1923 (Paramount+)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
[object Object]
¿Cómo terminó Succession? Este es el final explicado considerado uno de los mejores de la historia (HBO )

Mejor serie de televisión: comedia o musical

  • “The Bear” (FX)
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • “Barry” (HBO)
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)
  • Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)
  • Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)
  • Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)
  • Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
  • Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)
[object Object]
¿Cómo terminó Succession? Este es el final explicado considerado uno de los mejores de la historia (HBO )

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión: comedia o musical

  • Bill Hader — “Barry”
  • Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel — “Shrinking”
  • Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”
[object Object]
¿Rosalía y Jeremy Allen White son novios? La captan con actor de The Bear tras romper con Rauw Alejandro (Disney)

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Helen Mirren — “1923″
  • Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
  • Sarah Snook — “Succession”
  • Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
  • Emma Stone — “The Curse”
[object Object]
¿Cómo terminó Succession? Este es el final explicado considerado uno de los mejores de la historia (HBO )

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión: comedia o musical

  • Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (Hulu)
  • Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
  • Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • Elle Fanning – “The Great” (Hulu)
[object Object]
Rachel Brosnahan (Amazon Prime Video)

Mejor miniserie o película realizada para televisión

  • “Beef” (Netflix)
  • “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
  • “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)
  • “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
  • “Fargo” (FX)
[object Object]
Este es el reparto completo de Daisy Jones & The Six, la nueva serie de Amazon Prime

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
  • Juno Temple — “Fargo”
  • Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
  • Ali Wong — “Beef”
Elizabeth Olsen como Candy Montgomery, la "asesina del hacha", en la serie "Love And Death"
Elizabeth Olsen como Candy Montgomery, la "asesina del hacha", en la serie "Love And Death" (HBO Max)

Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en una serie

  • Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
  • Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
  • James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
  • Alan Ruck — “Succession”
  • Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
Matthew Macfadyen en los Emmys 2022
Matthew Macfadyen en los Emmys 2022 (FRAZER HARRISON / Getty Images via AFP)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie

  • Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”
  • Abby Elliott – “The Bear”
  • Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”
  • J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”
  • Meryl Streep – “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki (DANIEL LEAL / AFP)

Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • Harriet Sloane — “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Patti Yasutake — “Beef”
  • Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Chloe Bailey — “Swarm”
  • Allison Williams — “Fellow Travelers”
  • Carla Gugino — “Fall of the House of Usher”
Suki Waterhouse en Corona Capital 2023
Suki Waterhouse en Corona Capital 2023 (@coronacapitalmx / TikTok)

Mejor Actuación de un Actor, Miniserie, Serie de Antología o Película Realizada para Televisión

  • Matt Bomer – “Compañeros de viaje”
  • Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Jon Hamm – “Fargo”
  • Woody Harrelson – “Plomeros de la Casa Blanca”
  • David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
  • Steven Yeun – “Beef”
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer (@mattbomer)

Mejor comediante de stand-up de televisión

  • Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
  • Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
  • Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
  • Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
  • Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
  • Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais (Twitter Ricky Gervais)

Miniserie o Película hecha para televisión

  • All the LIght We Cannot See (Netflix)
  • Beef (Netflix)
  • Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)
[object Object]
Este es el reparto completo de Daisy Jones & The Six, la nueva serie de Amazon Prime