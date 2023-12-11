Hoy 11 de diciembre, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood ha dado a conocer a sus nominados por categoría a los Globos de Oro 2024; aquí la lista completa.
La carrera por los grandes premios de Hollywood se calienta con la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024 por categoría a lo mejor del cine y la televisión.
En esta ocasión la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024 en televisión la domina la serie Succession, que este año llegó a su final.
Por su parte, en el cine, las películas Barbie y Oppenheimer son las preferidas para llevarse los Globos de Oro 2024.
La entrega de la 81ª edición de los Globos de Oro 2024 se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo, 7 de enero de 2024, desde el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos.
Lista completa y por categoría de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024
Nominaciones a los Globo de Oro 2024 para películas
Mejor Película - Drama
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- “Maestro” (Netflix)
- “Past Lives” (A24)
- “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)
Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “American Fiction” (MGM)
- “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- “May Dec” (Netflix)
- “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor director - Película
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song — “Past Lives”
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película dramática
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
- Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
- Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”
- Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película: comedia o musical
- Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
- Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
- Matt Damon — “Air”
- Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
- Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
- Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película dramática
- Lily Gladstone - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
- Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Annette Bening - “Nyad”
- Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
- Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película: comedia o musical
- Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
- Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings” (Sony Pictures)
- Natalie Portman – “May December” (Netflix)
- Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves” (B Plan Distribution, Pandora Film)
- Margot Robbie – “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- Emma Stone – “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
Mejor interpretación de un actor en un papel secundario en una película
- Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
- Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
- Charles Melton — “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una película
- Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
- Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
- Julianne Moore — “May December”
- Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Mejor guión - Película
- “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- “Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
- “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- “Past Lives” — Celine Song
- “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Mejor banda sonora original - Película
- Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
- Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
- Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)
Mejor canción original - Película
- “Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
- “Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- “She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
- “Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- “Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- Anatomy of a Fall (Francia)
- Io Capitano (Italia)
- Past Lives (Estados Unidos)
- Society of the Snow (España)
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Mejor largometraje de animación
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Suzume”
- “Wish”
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla en películas
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ (Disney)
- “John Wick: Chapter 4″ (Lionsgate Films)
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
- “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)
Nominaciones a Globo de Oro 2024 para la televisión
Mejor Serie de Televisión - Drama
- Succession (HBO/Max)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
- 1923 (Paramount+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie de televisión: comedia o musical
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Barry” (HBO)
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)
- Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)
- Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)
- Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)
- Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
- Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión: comedia o musical
- Bill Hader — “Barry”
- Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel — “Shrinking”
- Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Helen Mirren — “1923″
- Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook — “Succession”
- Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
- Emma Stone — “The Curse”
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión: comedia o musical
- Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (Hulu)
- Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
- Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Elle Fanning – “The Great” (Hulu)
Mejor miniserie o película realizada para televisión
- “Beef” (Netflix)
- “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
- “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)
- “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
- “Fargo” (FX)
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
- Juno Temple — “Fargo”
- Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
- Ali Wong — “Beef”
Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en una serie
- Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
- Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
- James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
- Alan Ruck — “Succession”
- Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie
- Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”
- Abby Elliott – “The Bear”
- Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”
- J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”
- Meryl Streep – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”
Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- Harriet Sloane — “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Patti Yasutake — “Beef”
- Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Chloe Bailey — “Swarm”
- Allison Williams — “Fellow Travelers”
- Carla Gugino — “Fall of the House of Usher”
Mejor Actuación de un Actor, Miniserie, Serie de Antología o Película Realizada para Televisión
- Matt Bomer – “Compañeros de viaje”
- Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Jon Hamm – “Fargo”
- Woody Harrelson – “Plomeros de la Casa Blanca”
- David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
- Steven Yeun – “Beef”
Mejor comediante de stand-up de televisión
- Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
- Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
- Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
- Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
- Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
- Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
Miniserie o Película hecha para televisión
- All the LIght We Cannot See (Netflix)
- Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)