La 75ª edición de los premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión, BAFTA 2022, ha dado a conocer a sus ganadores, aquí la lista completa.
En una ceremonia llena de glamour con grandes invitados y en antesala a los Óscar, los premios BAFTA 2022 celebraron su entrega.
Después de las inclemencias del Covid-19, en una gala presencial en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.
Las grandes triunfadoras de la noche fueron las películas ‘The Power of the Dog’ y ‘Belfast’.
Mientras que Will Smith se llevó el premio al mejor actor por su interpretación en ‘King Richard’; y Joanna Scanlan ganó el premio a la mejor actriz por su papel en ‘After Love’.
Por su parte, la cinta japonesa ‘Drive My Car’ sumó un premio más al llevarse el premio a la mejor película de habla no inglesa.
En temas de la guerra, el presidente de los BAFTA, Krishnendu Majumdar, dijo que la invasión rusa de Ucrania ha “conmocionado al mundo”.
Ante esto aseguró que las academias de cine de toda Europa comparten “la esperanza del retorno a la paz”.
Ganadores al BAFTA 2022
Aquí la lista completa de ganadores al BAFTA 2022:
Mejor película
- Ganadora: The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up (No mires arriba)
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
Mejor película británica
- Ganadora: Belfast
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- Passing
Mejor actriz principal
- Ganadora: Joanna Scanlan - After Love
- Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
- Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones - Coda
- Renate Reinsve- The Worst Person in the World
- Tessa Thompson - Passing
Mejor actor principal
- Ganador: Will Smith - King Richard
- Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up
- Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Ganadora: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
- Ann Dowd - Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
- Ruth Negga - Passing
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ganador: Troy Kotsur - Coda
- Mike Faist - West Side Story
- Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
- Woody Norman - C’mon C’mon
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Mejor dirección
- Ganadora: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Aleem Khan - After Love
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
- Audrey Diwan - Happening
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Julia Ducournau - Titane
Premio a la estrella emergente
- Ganadora: Lashana Lynch
- Ariana DeBose
- Harris Dickinson
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee
Debut destacado de un escritor, director o productor británico
- Ganador: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)
- After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)
- Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)
- Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
- Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- Ganadora: Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor documental
- Ganador: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
Mejor película animada
- Ganadora: Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs The Machines
Mejor guion original
- Ganadora: Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
- Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up - Adam McKay
- King Richard - Zach Baylin
Mejor guión adaptado
- Ganadora: Coda - Sian Heder
- Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Dune - Denis Villeneuve
- The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Banda sonora original
- Ganadora: Dune - Hans Zimmer
- Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton
- Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell
- The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
- The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Mejor casting
- Ganadora: West Side Story - Cindy Tolan
- Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod
- Dune - Francine Maisler
- The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
- King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
Mejor fotografía
- Ganador: Dune - Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
- No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren
- The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Ganadora: Cruella - Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
- Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
- The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
- Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
Mejor edición
- Ganador: No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
- Belfast - Una Ni Dhonghaile
- Dune - Joe Walker
- Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
- Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson
Mejor diseño de producción
- Ganadora: Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
- Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
- Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
- West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Ganadoras: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
- Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
- Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller
- Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
- House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Mejor sonido
- Ganadores: Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
- Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
- No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
- A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
- West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Mejores efectos especiales
- Ganadores: Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
- The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim
- No Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Mejor cortometraje británico
- Ganador: The Black Cop
- Femme
- The Palace
- Stuffed
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Ganador: Do Not Feed the Pigeons
- Affairs of the Art
- Night of the Living Dread