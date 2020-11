Hospitalizan a actor de ‘The Good Doctor’ por coronavirus

Covid update.

Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me.

I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all. https://t.co/sWjOetsgUP

— Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 16, 2020