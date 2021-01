System Of A Down tendrá un evento de recaudación gratuito

We're hosting a fundraising livestream event in order to raise money to rehabilitate the nearly 1,000 Armenian soldiers who have lost arms & legs with life-changing prosthetic limbs. The video premiere for “Genocidal Humanoidz” will follow. Full details: https://t.co/EC8NNnre0j pic.twitter.com/roorT9r6qc

— System Of A Down (@systemofadown) January 25, 2021