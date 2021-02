#SnyderCut Trailer has become the second most viewed WB Trailer ever in the first 24 hours with 24.9M across all official accounts on social media, Beating #TheBatman 22M and #Dune 20.8M, Only Behind #GodzillaVsKong 25.6M

— What's On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) February 15, 2021