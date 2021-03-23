‘Godzilla vs Kong’: Ya tiene sus primeras reacciones que alaban la pelea de titanes
La película de ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ ha sido calificada como lo mejor del Monsterverse y llegará a México este 25 de marzo.
Las primeras reacciones de la película ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, posiblemente una de las cintas más esperadas del año, ya han llegado a los principales sitios de Internet especializados en cine, siendo la crítica bastante positiva en sus primeras impresiones.
‘Godzilla vs Kong’, película dirigida por Adam Wingard, es la tercera cinta de la trilogía de Godzilla y la segunda de Kong tras su estreno con ‘Kong: La Isla Calavera’ en 2017, y ya tuvo sus primeras reacciones por parte de periodistas quienes tuvieron la oportunidad de verla y la mayoría la ha calificado como “lo mejor del Monsterverse”.
I must add that Adam Wingard's cinematography shines in this romp. The kaiju action is what fans have begged for and will fulfill their need for action. Kong and Godzilla get time to shine even after a twist at the end. I will be watching #GodzillaVsKong many more times.— Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) March 21, 2021
As expected - and probably as it should be - the titan fights are the best parts of #GodzillaVsKong . Adam Wingard definitely has the eye to make the most of those moments! Still don't think they've nailed how to incorporate human characters, but the top-notch ensemble helps. pic.twitter.com/ttpmNJOElo— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 21, 2021
De igual forma, aseguran que esta cinta de Wingard brilla con luz propia, entregándoles a los fans lo que tanto han pedido desde que se inició con el Monsterverse, siendo por su puesto las peleas entre Godzilla y Kong las mejores partes de la cinta, aunado a un argumento sólido y un reparto fuerte.
Como la mayoría de las películas de Warner, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ ha sido una de las elegidas para estrenarse de manera simultánea en HBO Max y cines ante la pandemia de coronavirus el próximo 31 de marzo aunque, en el caso de México -en donde el servicio aún no está disponible-, llegará el 25 de marzo a los cines.
#GodzillavsKong is another solid MonsterVerse installment. While more time could have been used to explore this franchise’s deeper mythology, if you’re chiefly looking forward to seeing Godzilla and King Kong collide in a fight for the ages, you won’t be disappointed! pic.twitter.com/ajR7UW0Cre— Adam Holmes (@MrAdamHolmes) March 21, 2021
I'm not crazy about the previous GODZILLA movie (it's my least favorite of the four) - story is confusing & you can't really see the fights. Completely different here - dug the story & the fights are pretty awesome. Director Adam Wingard's "Midnight Movie" vibes are all over this pic.twitter.com/Ax4het5M0n— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 21, 2021
Aunque la crítica de momento no ha señalado nada para evitar posibles spoilers, el director Adam Wingard ya había anticipado que en su versión de ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ no existiría un empate por lo que sí habrá un ganador en el mortal combate entre los titanes.
No obstante, aún no se conoce del todo el argumento de 'Godzilla vs. Kong' que se presentará en los cines solo que Godzilla comienza a actuar de manera irracional y atacar en las ciudades que, en las dos películas anteriores ‘Godzilla’ (2014) y ‘Godzilla 2: Rey de los monstruos’ (2019), únicamente peleaba de ser necesario.
#GodzillavsKong is a visual spectacle featuring jaw-dropping fight scenes btwn the two iconic titans. Wingard’s directing style is on full display in a colorful & breathtaking fashion that also harkens back to the 80s style kaiju. Needless to say, this film is a blast! pic.twitter.com/j31lc55iVO— Shannon 🎃🍭@ SXSW (@shannon_mcgrew) March 21, 2021
This is pure high flying adventure with fun humans, a REALLY fun villain, and an absolutely blockbuster feel to every frame. I am DEFINITELY going to see this in the theater, as 3D/IMAX seem like they're only going to heighten the experience. Give us more Monster Verse movies!— Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) March 21, 2021