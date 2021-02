🙌 History for @TigresOficial 🙌



🇲🇽 The Mexicans become the first @Concacaf team to reach the #ClubWC final as @10APG seals a deserved a win over @Palmeiras 🌍



👉 https://t.co/9SdhbNNLFg pic.twitter.com/kSmimFNPyN

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 7, 2021