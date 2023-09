🇲🇽🎙️ "I would like to see him (Santi Gimenez) at Atleti. I know big clubs are eyeing and following him.



If they are following him, it's because he has the conditions and is making merits to take that big step in European football". (@ESPNmx)



- Diego Godín, Atletico Madrid… pic.twitter.com/oZaeBGO2MB