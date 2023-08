Sources: Serie A's Bologna make offer to San Jose Earthquakes for USMNT winger Cade Cowell.



Talks remain active between SJ and Bologna. Bid not accepted/rejected yet. SJ talking with other clubs too



Cowell, 19, has 8 USMNT caps + more than 100 apps w/ SJ