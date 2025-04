GROK BEATS GOOGLE IN GLOBAL AI ETHICS TEST



Elon’s Grok just topped an independent AI ethics audit - outperforming Google and DeepSeek in a complex moral challenge.



Grok scored 8/10 for strong alignment with the EU AI Act, GDPR, and the Rome Call.



Google? A shaky 5/10.… https://t.co/YGNgsd0ARD pic.twitter.com/I4IMUIdQiH