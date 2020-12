'Vaxxies': Fotografiarse al recibir vacuna contra Covid-19 se hace tendencia

This is what privilege looks like.



I don’t take for granted that I’m getting this vaccine before millions who may actually need it more. I do promise though to take the best care of my patients, to wear a mask, and to advocate for those not getting the vaccine today. #notoveryet pic.twitter.com/ZT2NKF1Gjn

— Jennifer Huang MD, MCR 🏳️‍🌈 (@drjhuang) December 19, 2020