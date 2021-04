my little sister went on a date with a young farmer tonight. He decided to gift her a 12kg wheel of cheese...? pic.twitter.com/lYdXYtgHOw

— 𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖙𝖍 🔮💫👁 (@devilmeadow) April 10, 2021