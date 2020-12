Olesya Semenova

Olesya Semenova, a 24-year-old woman has been electrocuted.

The young woman was electrocuted after suffering a massive electric shock when her charging iPhone fell in her bath.Olesya Semenova was found by her flatmate at their home in Russi https://t.co/hbqqFspQkq pic.twitter.com/26mLv0NE4A

— OnlineNigeria (@onlinenigeria) December 9, 2020