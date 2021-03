Descubren tiburón que brilla en la oscuridad; es el más grande del mundo

New research has confirmed three species of #sharks found in New Zealand waters are #bioluminescent, meaning they can produce their own light. These species live in the ocean’s "twilight zone", 200 to 1000 metres down, below which sunlight can’t reach. 🦈💡https://t.co/amUzQNLG66 pic.twitter.com/QgewkSxO6i

